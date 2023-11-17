Sign up for our FREE newsletter
FedEx veteran David Canavan joins Challenge Group as COO

FedEx veteran of more than 33 years David Canavan has joined Challenge Group as its chief operating officer.

Mr Canavan will be responsible for overseeing all group operations, as well as leading, planning and directing operations.

He left FedEx in July, where his last five years were spent as regional COO Europe. Prior to that, he was SVP network & hub operations, Europe and also spent several years in India and Ireland.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to our executive team,” said Yossi Shoukroun, CEO of Challenge Group.

“His wealth of experience and demonstrated leadership will be instrumental in propelling Challenge Group to new heights. We are confident he will play a key role in developing and implementing efficient and cost-effective operational processes to meet the current and future growing business needs of the group to better serve our customers and partners.”

