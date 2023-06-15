CH Robinson appoints Dave Bozeman chief executive officer
PRESS RELEASE 06/06/2023 Accomplished Executive with Experience Leading and Growing Global Operations at Scale and Proven Expertise ...
Occasionally, sheer luck can be a man’s best friend.
And that certainly holds true with regard to our previous coverage from 14 April, titled: ’Where value is absent: CH Robinson vs Expeditors’.
Changes
There were similarities and differences, trend-wise, in Q1 23.
For instance, CH Robinson (CHRW) experienced a mild drop of -1.5% in cash & cash equivalents (C&CE) compared to one year earlier, while C&CE rose +9.9% on a comparable basis at Expeditors (EXPD); CH Robinson enjoyed a rise of +12.4% in investing ...
Exclusive: Middle East shake-up sees Drew and Halleux set to leave EY and QR
Cyclone shutters already congested ports on India's busy west coast
North Europe rates still falling, while the transpacific spikes
Hamburg Süd must pay $9.8m after 'retaliation' against US shipper
Late peak season on the cards? Some carriers not giving up hope
DSV, Mærsk, DP-DHL & Kuehne – going nowhere fast
Supply chain fears as labour talks at US and Canadian box ports hit new lows
Wan Hai jumps on logistics bandwagon in 'challenging' freight market
Blank sailings under scrutiny as US maritime commission 'looks for clarity'
MSC's next (rumoured) EM takeover to take pulse of Mærsk, CMA CGM
Things in ocean freight not as bad as they seem, believes Yang Ming CEO
Air cargo still weak, but with some 'bright spots for airlines to focus on'
Comment on this article