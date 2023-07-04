Subscribe to Premium
F: US to curb China companies access to cloud services

USA and China trade war economy conflict tax business finance mo
FORTUNE reports:

The US is preparing to curtail Chinese companies’ access to cloud computing services including Amazon.com Inc.’s and Microsoft Corp.’s, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

Washington is considering requiring cloud providers to seek government permission before serving Chinese firms that employ such platforms to train AI models, the Journal reported. Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services are the global leaders in the business of providing internet computing to enterprises, and compete in China with the likes of Alibaba Group Holding ...

