SA: ZIM – should you follow the JP Morgan bulls?
SEEKING ALPHA‘s Jonathan Weber writes: ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) remains a volatile stock and it is pretty ...
Vietnamese feeder operator Hai An is to launch a joint-venture with Israeli carrier Zim to transport Vietnamese exports.
As Vietnam grows as a manufacturing centre, the South-east Asian country wants to carry more of its exports on domestic ships, and Lotus Link will launch next month from the ports of Ho Chi Minh, Danang and Hai Phong.
The JV is also targeting Vietnam’s satellite provinces and hinterlands, where direct access to international and domestic shipping services is limited. Lotus Link will also provide landside services, such as trucking and customs brokerage.
Linerlytica analyst Tan Hua Joo told The Loadstar the service would connect the Vietnamese ports with Malaysia’s Port Klang, with Hai An controlling the Vietnamese leg.
Hai An has been, by far, the most active Vietnamese boxship operator in building up its fleet. It owns 10 vessels of over 11,000 teu and last year bought three 2008-built feeder vessels from Goto Shipping, Minsheng Financial Leasing and Nisshin Kisen. The carrier also has two 1,800 teu ships on order at Huanghai Shipbuilding for delivery this year.
General director Mark Vu said: “The JV is a significant development for Zim and Hai An, but is especially meaningful for us as we celebrate our tenth anniversary in domestic shipping this year and plan to expand its regional operation. Our JV with Zim will offer more choices for Vietnam importers and exporters and help save logistics costs.”
Zim, which has been focused on services west of Suez, is eyeing a slice of the healthy intra-Asia market as east-west trade volumes revert to pre-pandemic levels.
Vietnam country manager Abraham Elias said: “With the rapid expansion of manufacturing activities to satellite provinces, the JV provides Zim the operational flexibility to extend its reach and expand the scope of services offered to customers.”
SEEKING ALPHA‘s Jonathan Weber writes: ZIM Integrated Shipping (NYSE:ZIM) remains a volatile stock and it is pretty ...
Just three months after its launch, Australian start-up Focus Container Line has entered administration as ...
Once the 2M Alliance ends in January 2025, reducing shared capacity, an independent Maersk Line ...
Crew onboard the Zim Iberia have written to their crewing agents asking for redeployment after ...
Containership charter rates have stabilised in the past two weeks, after falling 70% since August ...
Zim has suspended its Asia US east coast ZSE express loop, with the last sailing ...
Container imports tumble at US ports, with the west coast hardest hit
Digital brokers struggling as the market headwinds get stronger
Heavy weather for carriers as rates for new contracts near parity with spot
Containership lay-ups continue to spike as demand slump rolls on
DSV wins – boom and bust with (sharp-eyed) Expeditors
Australian start-up Focus the latest casualty of box trade 'normalisation'
Carriers splash out as they aim to stand out from the crowd
Shipping adoption of e-bills of lading won’t be trouble-free, warns air cargo
Better supply chain visibility means better decision-making, says Geodis
Newbuild ULCV armada will bring challenges for carriers
Sale of logistics sites brings Maersk presence in Russia to an end
IBS Software acquires Accenture Freight and Logistics Software
Comment on this article