CMA CGM negotiates deal for 10 methanol ULCV newbuilds
French carrier CMA CGM is in “serious discussions” with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding to build up to ...
At CMA CGM-owned Ceva Logistics, these are days of reckoning.
And palpitation.
There’s “so much happening”, as one insider put it today, that arguing it is business as usual in Marseille and elsewhere under the CMA CGM family roof is just an old cliché.
Current dealings, of whatever kind, are made more complex by a freight forwarding and 3PL market where, operationally, to get your hands dirty on profitable volumes is the mantra.
And it isn’t simple.
Now, another insider reiterated that “currently a lot of ...
French (vertical) evolution in logistics
The global pianist?
