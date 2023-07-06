US & Europe: 'Top 8' – for whom the earnings bell tolls the hardest
Expectations run high, uh-oh
European supremacy.
Is it so simple?
The sequel of yesterday’s ’Top 8’ coverage from the US and Europe has two additional aspects.
Leadership
One is performance, with stock market trends pointing to a clear European leadership in transport and logistics year-to-date…
… although if you go with all-in returns: add in the 5% yield from dividends to Kuehne + Nagel stock; 23% yield to Hapag-Lloyd stock; 27% to Maersk shares (it was record dividend-per-share 2022 for all three) – and the performance rankings above differ ...
