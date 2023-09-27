Etihad's Martin Drew now chief strategy and transformation officer for Atlas Air

By Alex Lennane 27/09/2023

News that Martin Drew, former Etihad executive, has joined Atlas Air has taken the market by surprise.

Mr Drew decided to leave Etihad in June, as reported exclusively by The Loadstar, believed to be for personal reasons. However, restructuring in Abu Dhabi last year appears to have triggered several management changes, both at the airline and the airport.

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, ADQ, was given full ownership of Etihad in October, although cargo, training and handling was moved into ADQ earlier last year.

It was thought Mr Drew would return to the UK after more than 20 years in the Middle East and India. His LinkedIn profile suggests he will continue to be based in the UK – for now at least.

Mr Drew will become chief strategy and transformation officer, something of a right-hand man to chief executive Michael Steen.

Atlas said he “will lead the company’s comprehensive corporate strategy, including its transformational growth initiatives”.

Mr Drew said Atlas was “a true titan in the aviation industry”.

He added: “My prime focus will be on shaping the strategic direction of Atlas Air and driving transformative initiatives that will propel us into a dynamic and ever-evolving industry landscape. I’m excited to collaborate with a world-class team, harnessing our collective expertise to chart a course for sustainable growth and success.”

Mr Steen said: “Martin is a highly recognised leader in aviation and will be an incredible asset to our team as we leverage our diversified business model, unrivalled global network and best-in-class assets for long-term success. His vast experience in cargo and passenger operations, entrepreneurial leadership style and solutions-oriented approach will help guide the company to new heights.”

One former Atlas employee revealed: “I am really surprised Martin is going to Atlas. I wonder how long he will last?”