Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Etihad's Martin Drew now chief strategy and transformation officer for Atlas Air

Martin Drew - Managing Director - Cargo and Logistics
By

News that Martin Drew, former Etihad executive, has joined Atlas Air has taken the market by surprise.

Mr Drew decided to leave Etihad in June, as reported exclusively by The Loadstar, believed to be for personal reasons. However, restructuring in Abu Dhabi last year appears to have triggered several management changes, both at the airline and the airport.

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, ADQ, was given full ownership of Etihad in October, although cargo, training and handling was moved into ADQ earlier last year.

It was thought Mr Drew would return to the UK after more than 20 years in the Middle East and India. His LinkedIn profile suggests he will continue to be based in the UK – for now at least.

Mr Drew will become chief strategy and transformation officer, something of a right-hand man to chief executive Michael Steen.

Atlas said he “will lead the company’s comprehensive corporate strategy, including its transformational growth initiatives”.

Mr Drew said Atlas was “a true titan in the aviation industry”.

He added: “My prime focus will be on shaping the strategic direction of Atlas Air and driving transformative initiatives that will propel us into a dynamic and ever-evolving industry landscape. I’m excited to collaborate with a world-class team, harnessing our collective expertise to chart a course for sustainable growth and success.”

Mr Steen said: “Martin is a highly recognised leader in aviation and will be an incredible asset to our team as we leverage our diversified business model, unrivalled global network and best-in-class assets for long-term success. His vast experience in cargo and passenger operations, entrepreneurial leadership style and solutions-oriented approach will help guide the company to new heights.”

One former Atlas employee revealed: “I am really surprised Martin is going to Atlas. I wonder how long he will last?”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Atlas Air Etihad Cargo On the merry-go-round

    Most Read

    Knights of Old parent enters administration, but sister firm Nelson is saved

    THE Alliance suspends transpacific service, but more capacity cuts needed

    'Freefalling' Asia-North Europe rates shed half their value in three weeks

    China Railways launches new 50ft container designed for express rail services

    Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd offer their guides to 2024 ETS surcharges

    MSC's second-hand ship shopping spree continues despite declining vessel values

    Little hope of 2024 upturn in box shipping trades, says Yang Ming

    Forwarders and box lines will carry on with their own air networks

    Mexico-US trade flows checked as borders become pressure points

    Manufacturing boom in India drives up intra-Asia freight rates

    Rush for e-commerce capacity could trigger airfreight rate rise

    Lidl-owned Tailwind targets apparel shippers on its China-Europe services

    Air India targeting pharma trade with air freight fleet capacity set to quadruple

    Crime gang used containers to smuggle stolen cars to West Africa

    Are China’s ports and shipping companies being used to spy on the world?

    Carriers hunt e-commerce volumes as China-UK air freight capacity jumps