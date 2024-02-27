Etihad Cargo signs three-year strategic partnership with WFS covering 12 prime airports globally

By LoadstarEditorial 27/02/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a member of the SATS Group, for cargo handling services at 12 major international airports in Europe, Scandinavia, North America, India, and Asia Pacific.

The global award is for a three-year period and will see WFS handling over 150,000 tonnes of cargo annually for the Abu Dhabi-headquartered airline. In the EMEAA region, the airports covered by the agreement are Amsterdam, Bangkok, Barcelona, Bengaluru, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Madrid, and Paris CDG. In North America, it includes WFS’ existing handling operations for Etihad in New York JFK and Washington Dulles, and the new award of Boston and Chicago.

Strategically located at the centre of the world’s busiest trade lanes, Etihad Cargo provides an integral link to Africa, America, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the Middle East via the airline’s hub in Abu Dhabi, connecting prime cargo markets across the globe. It offers cargo capacity on passenger and freighter aircraft as well as an extensive trucking network.

Since its establishment in 2004, Etihad Cargo has grown rapidly to become one of the leading air cargo carriers in the world, offering customers a range of cargo products and services to five major continents. In addition to general cargo, Etihad Cargo offers a wide range of specialty products including live animals, dangerous goods, valuables and vulnerable cargoes, personal effects, as well as cold chain products for pharmaceuticals and perishables cargoes.

Etihad has been a fast-growing cargo handling customer of WFS since the two organisations signed their first cargo handling agreement in Frankfurt in 2005.

Thomas Schürmann, Head of Cargo Operations & Delivery at Etihad Cargo, said, “Etihad Cargo’s long-standing partnership with WFS and addition of new stations are a direct reflection of a shared commitment to consistently delivering high-quality air cargo solutions globally. The combination of Etihad Cargo’s expertise in transporting general and specialised cargo and the capabilities of WFS give partners and customers the confidence that their air cargo needs are in the best hands, regardless of where they are in the world.”

“We thank Etihad Cargo for their trust in WFS, and for this latest extension of our growing strategic partnership. As well as renewing existing contracts with WFS, this new agreement adds more key airport stations to the important work we do for the airline, including Amsterdam, Bengaluru, Barcelona, Boston, Copenhagen and Chicago. We value Etihad cargo’s partnership approach and their confidence in our ability to consistently deliver the high levels of service the airline’s award-winning reputation is founded on. Being awarded responsibility for providing cargo handling services at so many major cargo airports highlights WFS’s ability to provide global network solutions to our strategic customers,” said Mohammed Esa, Global Head, Gateway Services Key Accounts & Strategy, SATS Group.