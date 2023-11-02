Sign up for our FREE newsletter
ESL to launch Far East Africa Express (FAX) service

esl
By

PRESS RELEASE

SINGAPORE, 1 November 2023

ESL is pleased to announce the launch of Far East Africa Express (FAX) service connecting major ports in China to Mombasa, Kenya and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The weekly FAX service will deploy vessels ranging from 2,500 TEU’s to 3,000 TEU’s. In collaboration with our partners, it will provide fast transit time from North, Central and South China and Southeast Asia via Port Klang to East Africa. Additionally, the FAX service will ensure connectivity to inland delivery locations in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda (via the Mombasa gateway) and Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi, The Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia (via the Dar es Salaam gateway).

The maiden voyage will depart from Qingdao on 5th November 2023. The rotation of the FAX service is Qingdao – Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha – Port Klang – Mombasa – Dar es Salaam – Port Klang.

“ESL has a long-term presence in the East African trades, and we remain committed to expanding our network. The new FAX service will provide the first direct service connecting Qingdao to Dar es Salaam, and we look forward to servicing our valued customers”, said Mr. Till Ole Barrelet, Chief Executive Officer of ESL on the launch of the new FAX service.

Please refer to the attached brochure for more information about the FAX service.

