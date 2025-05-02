End of de minimis will bring turbulence for airfreight shippers and forwarders
Shippers and forwarders with long-term commitments for transpacific aircraft capacity could find themselves in a ...
Is today the day the music stops in airfreight?
2 May: infamously, the day the de minimis exemption ends for China and Hong Kong exports to the US valued at $800 or less – followed, in all likelihood, b ya severe downturn in volumes between the countries.
From today, these low-value products will now be subject to 145% in new tariffs, with shipments sourced from postal services paying a different, 120%, duty on the value of the goods or a $100 flat ...
