Freight forwarders – upside in a dreaded earnings season
Repeat with me: quarterly 2023 vs 2022 (or 2021) comparisons are a waste of time.
Down
Proof of that came yesterday after the US market closed.
JB Hunt as usual opened the earnings season for intermodal and trucking within transport and logistics (T&L). And the headline numbers looked just as painful as they are incredibly reassuring.
Several bearish comments have highlighted its performance, the scary red arrows all across its P&L standing out, with: $3.23bn Q1 23 sales, down 7% quarterly; $277.5m operating income ...
