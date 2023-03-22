By Alessandro Pasetti 22/03/2023

“Do you think DSV can strike a deal by April?”

Those musings hit our marketplace last week from insiders.

While curiously or not (more on this later on), yesterday DSV announced it had secured “two US-based logistics firms” to boost its own semiconductor services proposition.

Cool.

For that matter, talk to senior portfolio managers and virtually all are acutely aware that the worst days for semiconductors are well behind us.

It was last summer when JP Morgan argued that “more chips will become available in ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN