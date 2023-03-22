Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / DSV – two tuck-ins and one 'ego play'

ABE
ID 47356183 © Vkarafill | Dreamstime.com
By

“Do you think DSV can strike a deal by April?”

Those musings hit our marketplace last week from insiders.

While curiously or not (more on this later on), yesterday DSV announced it had secured “two US-based logistics firms” to boost its own semiconductor services proposition.

Cool.

For that matter, talk to senior portfolio managers and virtually all are acutely aware that the worst days for semiconductors are well behind us.

It was last summer when JP Morgan argued that “more chips will become available in ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DSV private equity Takeover Talk Exclusive Logwin Rhenus

    Most Read

    Rate erosion may be easing, but rock-bottom prices are 'not good for anybody'

    2M axes Asia-North Europe loop, as carriers shop for more tonnage 

    West coast ports suffering as US container imports plunge by 37%

    Cost-cutting FedEx Express to retire MD-11s for B767s and 777s

    Billund sees launch of Maersk Air China link – 'a start-up on steroids'

    Carriers turn their gaze back to scrubbers as voyage results tumble

    Dachser's M&A in air and ocean freight – how serious is that?

    Asia services expanding as logistics players opt for a 'China+1' strategy

    End-of-year cargo surge adds to operational challenges at JNPT

    THE Alliance ends some Cape diversions for network revamp

    My love story with Flexport's Ryan Petersen (Part 1)

    Collaboration key to the challenge of transporting lithium ion batteries

    CMA CGM eyes car-carrier market boom as liners are ready to invest

    DSV buys in Arizona to boost services and cross-border LatAm trade

    TS Lines sells more box ships in fleet revamp ahead of newbuild deliveries

    The parcel empires strike back as smaller players take stock