Bolloré's contract logistics arm buys French pharma specialist SLS
French 3PL Bolloré Logistics has completed the acquisition of specialist pharma logistics operator Stef Logistique ...
It’s undeniable that DSV is coping as best it can in the current downturn.
Yet, in a difficult market, the ’Lund effect’ hasn’t yielded any meaningful results yet.
-13% since he took over as CEO in less than a month.
$5.1bn of shareholder value vanished.
Puff.
DB Schenker?
“I assume you’re sick to death of chasing Schenker rumours ?. Hopefully in three weeks’ time…” there may be something serious to talk about, one senior finance source suggested to Premium recently.
Little else to share, unfortunately.
However, from the ...
Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover
...Expeditors has a cost problem? DSV and Kuehne are worse off...
Carriers face chilly response to their new transpacific contract rates
Military action has put a dent in Houthi ability to attack shipping
Ocean Alliance carriers kill 'defector' rumours with extension to 2032
India renews open sky policy for foreign air cargo carriers
Metro Shipping snaps up Flexport executive Emiliano Muco
Shippers cheer US FMC final rule on 'abusive' D&D practices
Forget Birds Eye's dial, and raise temperatures, says DP World
Unexpected bonus for NOOs as demand for charters increases
