By Alessandro Pasetti 28/02/2024

It’s undeniable that DSV is coping as best it can in the current downturn.

Yet, in a difficult market, the ’Lund effect’ hasn’t yielded any meaningful results yet.

-13% since he took over as CEO in less than a month.

$5.1bn of shareholder value vanished.

Puff.

DB Schenker?

“I assume you’re sick to death of chasing Schenker rumours ?. Hopefully in three weeks’ time…” there may be something serious to talk about, one senior finance source suggested to Premium recently.

Little else to share, unfortunately.

However, from the ...

