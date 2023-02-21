By Nick Savvides 21/02/2023

DP World has signed a cooperation agreement with Caspian Container Co (CCCSA) in a bid to stimulate trade between Central Asia and parts of Africa.

Digitisation of the trades from the Greater Caspian Sea area will allow traders to book and track freight from one region to another using DP World’s SeaRates digital platform.

According to DP World, the focus will see trade from Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan linked to Mozambique, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana and Kenya.

Murat Seitpesinov, chairman of Integral Petroleum Group, the parent company of CCCSA, said: “This cooperation will drive adoption of innovative logistics solutions and digital technologies as well as facilitate trade in two regions with the highest growth potential in the world.”

CCCSA and its parent are based in Switzerland with the container company offering logistics services across the Black Sea, parts of the Mediterranean and Africa.

Mike Bhaskaran, group chief technology officer, digital technology at DP World, said: “There is a great opportunity to enable further development of the Greater Caspian Region and Africa’s trade routes that will unlock more economic benefits.”

Established in 2008, Integral Petroleum has become one of the largest exporters and logistics providers of crude oil and petroleum products originating from Caspian Region. It expanded its area of operation in 2017 when it established a project in Mexico to assist oilfield operators and refined products importers reach international markets.