APM Terminals appoints Christian Roeder to manage Poti terminal

By Gavin van Marle 23/05/2024

APM Terminals has appointed Christian Roeder (above) to succeed Julián Fernández as the new managing director of its terminal in Poti, Georgia, effective June 6.

Mr Roeder will also join the company’s European regional leadership team.

Mr Roeder first joined the Maersk group in 2000 as a management trainee and worked in various countries from the company from 2003 to 2011, including a two-year stint as managing director of Maersk Georgia, “where he acquired a strong personal connection with the people and the country” and developed an “extensive understanding and experience with the terminal’s business, customers and stakeholder landscape”.

This was followed by more than a decade in southern Africa, working for a variety of transport firms and was most recently chief executive of DP World Mozambique.

“Christian has substantial industry expertise, having held senior leadership positions across a variety of companies and geographies,” APM Terminals’ regional managing director Africa & Europe Igor Van Den Essen said.

“We look forward to Christian rejoining the group and becoming an integral part of our team and contributing to our continued success together,” he added.

“I am truly excited that after more than a decade, I am back in Georgia – a truly amazing and fascinating country,” Mr Roeder said.

“Our company’s expansion, contributing to the Middle Corridor development, increasing customer satisfaction, engaging with stakeholders, driving new investments, and enhancing the sustainable development of the company and the people, are high on my agenda,” he added.