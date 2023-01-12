Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / DNV admits up to 1,000 vessels affected by ransomware attack

© Adonis1969 cyber attack53481316
© Adonis1969
By

In the wake of Saturday’s cyber-attack, DNV has told The Loadstar 70 companies and some 1,000 vessels could have been affected by what proved to be a ransomware incident.

The classification society, that ironically bought a digital security firm, Auvaro, in October, was however unable to clarify how many of the 1,000 or so ships using its ShipManager software have been affected.

DNV was also reticent to clarify how the ransomware programme had gained access to its systems, claiming it would jeopardise police investigations. This means it is not yet clear whether the programme hit DNV ShipManager through land-side infiltration or via a ship.

The Norway-based firm was also unwilling to say which ships or ship types were affected, or how, or if it meant the ships and their cargo would be delayed.

“I’ve been involved in exercises for vessels wherein the question was asked, ‘if a vessel is compromised, can they also compromise the shore and other vessels’ and the answer was ‘yes’,” explained Ken Munro of ‘white-hat hacker’ firm PenTestPartners.

“The question is a significant one, as it will have implications for assigning liability,” he added. “It may be that someone put some ransomware on a ship and it propagated through ShipManager and has taken down the shore systems as well.

“The bad bit, if it is shore-based, is really on DNV itself – the firm should have done a better job of making sure the systems were secure.”

A DNV spokesperson told The Loadstar: “We can confirm it was a ransomware attack. To supplement the 70 clients impacted I can confirm this includes around 1,000 vessels.”

Ransomware programmes are designed to make every kind of IT equipment unusable and the attackers demand payment in bitcoin to reinstate the system. Ransomware is designed to be omnivorous and “opportunistic”, noted Mr Munro, meaning that “…it is very unlikely that DNV was deliberately targeted.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DNV PenTestPartners CMA CGM Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) International Maritime Organisation LNG Matson methane Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research The Guardian The Gulf Stream

    Most Read

    Weak 2023 forecast pushes Flexport to slash 20% of global workforce

    Be wary of forwarders offering insurance, warns shipper in Flexport case

    Shipping lines put growth ambitions on hold and look to defer newbuilds

    Jason Berry quits Air Canada Cargo – just as it gets interesting

    Maersk management restructure sees 10 'leaders' join executive team

    Cyber-attack on DNV impacts 6,000+ vessels using ShipManager software

    Carrier hopes for a demand surge rest on summer peak season

    Super-bonuses again from Taiwan liners – but they may be the last for a while

    Ocean carriers find a way to deploy their expanding fleets

    Louisiana the next hot US gateway with plans for major box terminals

    EXCLUSIVE: UPS SCS loses its head

    New CO2 rules could cripple feeder and reefer shortsea services

    More pressure on box ship charter rates, but MPVs sail smoother

    Bulker grounds in Suez Canal, prompting Ever Given flashbacks

    EVA Air subsidiary staff demand bonuses following Evergreen largesse

    Amazon Air to use local carrier Quikjet to boost freighter services in India