Dnata awarded multi-year cargo contract with Maersk Air Freight at Cologne Bonn Airport

By LoadstarEditorial 30/11/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Cologne, Germany, 30 November 2023: dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, has been awarded a multi-year contract with Maersk Air Freight in Germany. The partnership will see dnata provide quality and safe cargo handling services to the airline at Cologne Bonn Airport (CGN).

dnata’s dedicated team will handle up to 6,000 tonnes of cargo annually for Maersk Air Freight, which currently operates weekly flights between Cologne and Greenville (GSP) in the USA with a Magma Boeing 747-400F aircraft. The airline plans to increase weekly frequencies, significantly expanding cargo capacity on the route in the coming months.

Stef van Binst, Managing Director, dnata Belgium and Germany, said: “We are proud that Maersk has chosen dnata as its trusted provider for safe, reliable and efficient cargo handling services. This significant contract win is a testament to our Cologne team’s hard work and unwavering commitment to service excellence. We look forward to a successful partnership with our newest customer in Germany.”

dnata entered the German cargo market through a strategic acquisition of the exclusive operator of the Cologne Bonn Cargo Centre, a 12,000 sqm facility at CGN, in 2022. dnata currently serves 20 airline customers with a team of some 100 highly-trained aviation and logistics professionals at the airport. In the financial year 2022-23, dnata handled nearly 60,000 tonnes of cargo in Cologne.

CGN is the third largest airport in Germany in terms of cargo operations with significant capacity for further growth. It operates 24 hours a day and is ideally located in the heart of Northwest Europe with excellent road connections.

dnata is a leading global air and travel services provider. Established in 1959, the company offers quality and safe ground handling, cargo, travel, catering and retail services in over 30 countries across six continents. In the financial year 2022-23, dnata’s customer-oriented teams handled over 710,000 aircraft turns, moved over 2.7 million tonnes of cargo, uplifted 111.4 million meals, and recorded a total transaction value (TTV) of travel services of US$ 1.9 billion.