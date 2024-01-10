Red Sea premiums tempt opportunistic operators, despite major Houthi attack
Smaller shipping lines are continuing to operate in the Red Sea, despite a major attack ...
As well as taking longer, voyages around the Cape of Good Hope mean burning more fuel and emitting more carbon, but cargo research specialist MSI believes carriers are enjoying “disproportionate revenue increases”.
The Loadstar’s Mike Wackett has reported on the enormous recent hikes in $/feu rates – for example, Drewry’s World Container Index (WCI) on Shanghai-Rotterdam increased from $1,442/feu in mid-December, to $3,577 last week.
MSI container market analyst Daniel Richards told The Loadstar that for now the changes could be explained by the fact that shippers were paying for uncertainty – but he would expect to see rates normalising, should Cape transits become a longer-term norm.
“In the very near term, it’s likely that the additional costs from some of these earlier diversions are going to be higher because those vessels were out of position,” he said. “If this were to become a permanent shift, certainly Asia-Europe freight rates of $3,000, $4,000/feu do not reflect the uplift in costs.
But he added: “There is definitely a risk premium element. In the run-up to the Chinese New Year, people want to make sure they are going to secure space on ships and secure the equipment they need.”
MSI’s findings also point to inconsistencies in the IMO’s CII regulation, which came into force on 1 January and provides a perverse incentive for vessels to travel around the Cape.
Spending more time underway and less in port, a typical 15,000 teu containership going from Asia to Europe via the Cape would be 1.6gCO2/Dwt per NM better off than one travelling via the Suez Canal, despite burning more fuel in exchange for less useful work.
“For this voyage, [a ship’s] CII score would be better because it is spending more time at sea and, all else being equal, that will boost your CII score,” said Mr Richards.
This is despite the fact that, according to SeaRoutes data, a ship on the Cape route burns 21.5% more fuel, with a concomitant increase in carbon emissions, than one going via the Suez Canal. Calculated on distance only, this ignores the considerable effect of sailing against the wind, which blows eastward at Cape latitudes, he added.
Only the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), characterised by many in the shipping industry as unwelcome regulatory overreach, accounts for the difference, levying an additional €75,000 ($82,000) for a 15,000 teu box ship transiting the Cape.
“On their own, the diversions around the Cape don’t justify adding on $2,000 a box,” said Mr Richards. “If you’ve been quoted for a surcharge or additional cost, do the homework to see if the numbers actually add up.
“But bear in mind that in the very near term there are going to be other sources of disruption to consider.”
Shippers facing huge wave of rocketing ocean rates and new surcharges
Countries shy away from US coalition to protect Red Sea shipping
Transpacific rates poised to rise as liner networks come under pressure
News Podcast | Jan 2024 | Suez Canal crisis, rates, implications. And, box tracking takes a giant leap forward
Carriers accused of using 'sledgehammer tactics' to hike backhaul rates
Shippers spooked by fear of box shortages amid carrier 'opportunism'
No happy new year for FedEx and UPS staff as culls look set to continue
Tension grows amid calls for UN to step in to stop attacks on ships
Rail may be faster than Cape sailings, but is there enough capacity?
Shippers eye longer-term airfreight contracts to avoid ocean delays
Threat to ships expands into Arabian Sea with bid to hijack tanker
Bonuses tumble for Taiwan liner employees after profit plunge
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article