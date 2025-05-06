Receive FREE Newsletter
Diogo Elias steps up as new CEO of Avianca Cargo

diogo elias
By

 Avianca Cargo has appointed Diogo Elias its new CEO to lead the fleet expansion plan and development of the route network.

A veteran of Latam Airlines, where he was MD cargo for three years, Mr Elias joined Avianca in 2023 as corporate vice president, quickly becoming SVP of Avianca Cargo.

Avianca noted: “Diogo will oversee the division’s growth strategy, focusing on strengthening and innovating its operation. He will drive key initiatives, such as fleet expansion, strengthening the operational network, embracing digitalisation, and ...

