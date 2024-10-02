Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Deutsche Bahn supervisory board approves DSV bid for DB Schenker

DSV: SCHENKER DEAL DONEDSV: D-DAY ZIM: DOWNGRADEKNIN: PRESSURE BUILDS PEP: SIETE DEAL DONEXOM: DIVESTMENTAAPL: 'ILLEGAL WORKPLACE RULES'JBHT: ELECTRIC AVENUESDSV: A SALE IN DENMARKBA: RECAP EXERCISEZIM: THE WINNEREXPD: SHINING THROUGHMAERSK: STRIKE BUT NO PARTY GXO: NEW WINCHRW: STRENGTHENING

DSV: SCHENKER DEAL DONEDSV: D-DAY ZIM: DOWNGRADEKNIN: PRESSURE BUILDS PEP: SIETE DEAL DONEXOM: DIVESTMENTAAPL: 'ILLEGAL WORKPLACE RULES'JBHT: ELECTRIC AVENUESDSV: A SALE IN DENMARKBA: RECAP EXERCISEZIM: THE WINNEREXPD: SHINING THROUGHMAERSK: STRIKE BUT NO PARTY GXO: NEW WINCHRW: STRENGTHENING

DB+Schenker+in+Malaga
© DB Schenker
By

Deutsche Bahn’s supervisory board, in an extraordinary meeting, has approved the sale of DB Schenker to DSV.

In a statement just issued, the rail company added that the German federal government had also approved the transaction, expected to complete some time next year after all regulatory approvals have been obtained.

Including the “expected interest income until closing”, the total sale value could be up to €14.8bn ($16.37bn).

“The sale of DB Schenker marks an important milestone for DB in its efforts to fully focus on restructuring the rail infrastructure in Germany and providing climate-friendly passenger and freight transport operations in Germany and Europe,” explained Werner Gatzer, chairman of the DB supervisory board.

“We have set clear goals to structurally modernise Deutsche Bahn in the areas of infrastructure, operations and profitability and focus on the core business. The proceeds from the sale will significantly reduce DB’s debt and thus make an important contribution to the financial stability of the DB group. At the same time, DB Schenker will gain a strong strategic owner in DSV,” added Dr Richard Lutz, CEO of Deutsche Bahn.

Following complaints from rival bidder CVC Capital Partners concerning the transparency of the sales process, DB added to its statement: “In December 2023, DB launched an open, transparent and non-discriminatory process for the sale of DB Schenker in accordance with EU law. As a result, DSV has prevailed with clearly the most economically advantageous offer for Deutsche Bahn.”

CVC disagreed – but there is little recourse it can now take.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CVC Capital Partners DB Schenker Deutsche Bahn DSV M&A

    Most read news

    Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike

    Atlantic and Gulf coast US ports close as ILA rejects last-minute offer

    ILA blames 'profiteering' foreign-shipping lines for US port strike

    Strike disruption begins: 'a frenzy' to come with extra demand for airfreight

    USMX files unfair labour practice charge in bid to resume negotiations with ILA

    THE Alliance plans to 'port-hop' if strike goes ahead, says Yang Ming

    Shippers scrambling for alternatives as box lines divert from closed ports

    Port workers at Montreal to begin three-day strike on Monday

    Bottlenecks begin to form in Asia as air peak season approaches

    Mediation talks begin at port of Montreal after workers vote to strike

    Union members on DB board set to vote against DSV sale

    Gemini's outdated hub-and spoke strategy will prove 'ineffective'

    MSC vessel to omit US east coast calls for Halifax on inducement

    Mærsk Line shoots to the bottom of earnings/teu league

    Airlines begin to circle 'cargo game-changing' Navi Mumbai Airport

    Box lines declare force majeure as White House defends ILA