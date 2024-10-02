Supervisory board of Deutsche Bahn approves sale of logistics subsidiary DB Schenker to DSV
Supervisory Board of Deutsche Bahn AG approves sale of logistics subsidiary DB Schenker to DSV Chairman ...
DSV: SCHENKER DEAL DONEDSV: D-DAY ZIM: DOWNGRADEKNIN: PRESSURE BUILDS PEP: SIETE DEAL DONEXOM: DIVESTMENTAAPL: 'ILLEGAL WORKPLACE RULES'JBHT: ELECTRIC AVENUESDSV: A SALE IN DENMARKBA: RECAP EXERCISEZIM: THE WINNEREXPD: SHINING THROUGHMAERSK: STRIKE BUT NO PARTY GXO: NEW WINCHRW: STRENGTHENING
DSV: SCHENKER DEAL DONEDSV: D-DAY ZIM: DOWNGRADEKNIN: PRESSURE BUILDS PEP: SIETE DEAL DONEXOM: DIVESTMENTAAPL: 'ILLEGAL WORKPLACE RULES'JBHT: ELECTRIC AVENUESDSV: A SALE IN DENMARKBA: RECAP EXERCISEZIM: THE WINNEREXPD: SHINING THROUGHMAERSK: STRIKE BUT NO PARTY GXO: NEW WINCHRW: STRENGTHENING
Deutsche Bahn’s supervisory board, in an extraordinary meeting, has approved the sale of DB Schenker to DSV.
In a statement just issued, the rail company added that the German federal government had also approved the transaction, expected to complete some time next year after all regulatory approvals have been obtained.
Including the “expected interest income until closing”, the total sale value could be up to €14.8bn ($16.37bn).
“The sale of DB Schenker marks an important milestone for DB in its efforts to fully focus on restructuring the rail infrastructure in Germany and providing climate-friendly passenger and freight transport operations in Germany and Europe,” explained Werner Gatzer, chairman of the DB supervisory board.
“We have set clear goals to structurally modernise Deutsche Bahn in the areas of infrastructure, operations and profitability and focus on the core business. The proceeds from the sale will significantly reduce DB’s debt and thus make an important contribution to the financial stability of the DB group. At the same time, DB Schenker will gain a strong strategic owner in DSV,” added Dr Richard Lutz, CEO of Deutsche Bahn.
Following complaints from rival bidder CVC Capital Partners concerning the transparency of the sales process, DB added to its statement: “In December 2023, DB launched an open, transparent and non-discriminatory process for the sale of DB Schenker in accordance with EU law. As a result, DSV has prevailed with clearly the most economically advantageous offer for Deutsche Bahn.”
CVC disagreed – but there is little recourse it can now take.
Scores of ships en route to USEC will be forced to wait out strike
Atlantic and Gulf coast US ports close as ILA rejects last-minute offer
ILA blames 'profiteering' foreign-shipping lines for US port strike
Strike disruption begins: 'a frenzy' to come with extra demand for airfreight
USMX files unfair labour practice charge in bid to resume negotiations with ILA
THE Alliance plans to 'port-hop' if strike goes ahead, says Yang Ming
Shippers scrambling for alternatives as box lines divert from closed ports
Port workers at Montreal to begin three-day strike on Monday
Bottlenecks begin to form in Asia as air peak season approaches
Mediation talks begin at port of Montreal after workers vote to strike
Union members on DB board set to vote against DSV sale
Gemini's outdated hub-and spoke strategy will prove 'ineffective'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article