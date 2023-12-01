Analysis: Deutsche Bahn's Schenker disposal – well, what disposal?
Litany
God bless our marketplace. Or?
It’s always a delicate balancing act when it boils down to market speculation and making sense of it.
What sources say is just as pivotal, sometimes, as the unsaid, on so many levels.
Even more so when M&A is part of the background story.
Or, as in DB Schenker’s case, it’s the story.
Yet, in the week we wrote ’Schenker disposal – well, what disposal?’, we may have to prepare for another twist in this German saga.
This time around at ...
Shock as new Asia-N Europe FAK rate dwarfs weak spot market
More box ships diverting to Suez Canal routes as Panama restrictions tighten
Fleet-heavy ocean carriers also stuck with too many containers
A SAF future could be being built on an uncertain foundation
Maersk diverts two vessels from Middle East region over attack fears
Carriers try for more GRIs on Asia-Europe, eyeing Thanksgiving positives
Diageo goes green with appointment of sustainable freight innovator Zeus for new HVO trial
'Stay cautious' warning to carriers after suspected drone attack on box ship
OP: ESG moment of truth turns tables for Big Oil
Is it the end of days for the global automotive supply chain?
General airfreight in the doldrums – but charters are soaring
Deep Dive Podcast: The battle for control of Germany’s container ports
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article