Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Dachser UK to offer export consolidation to South Africa

DACHSER-E-LKW_Ladeinfrastruktur
By

PRESS RELEASE

Growth in Dachser UK’s Air & Sea Logistics (ASL) activities continues apace with the introduction of regular consolidated freight services on the export trade to South African destinations.

 

Northampton, 23 January, 2023

With weekly departures to Durban, Cape Town and Port Elizabeth the service is designed to help optimize customers’ supply chains.  Dachser ASL provides the opportunity to ship smaller, less-than-containerload (LCL) shipments on a frequent basis without the necessity of delaying supplies until a larger quantity of goods are available to fill a container. Dachser’s reputation for quality and reliability, supported by its well-established IT tracking system, enhances shippers’ visibility and control.

“Supply chain disruption in the post-pandemic international trade environment has driven a need by shippers to often react more quickly to market demand with smaller quantities of goods to be delivered seamlessly,” said Chris Radley, Air & Sea Branch Manager at Dachser Northampton.  “Our consolidated, or LCL services are tailored to fulfil this developing need and the new UK to South Africa offering is already proving popular.”

The recently inaugurated Dachser export consolidation service features vessel departures with preferred ocean carrier partners from London Gateway with transit times to the South African ports of between 26 and 30 days. All handling services including customs clearance are reliably provided by experienced, dedicated Dachser teams in both the UK and South Africa.  Local hubs and CFS stations convenient to both shippers and consignees are utilised and hazardous goods are also catered for.

“Dachser’s well-established and much vaunted track and trace platform is available to monitor all shipments,” emphasises Radley. “Our eLogistics platform delivers peace of mind to our customers throughout the UK and South Africa, whether they are shipping freight throughout Europe or around the world.  Our own network of offices enables a degree of reassurance and reliability which now extends to UK exporters of groupage cargo to South Africa,” he concludes.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Dachser South Africa

    Most Read

    More than 50 sailings from Asia to Europe blanked in first seven weeks

    MSC shops for 10 more box ships, bringing its orderbook to 134

    As ocean rates fall, Maersk awaits a modal shift from air to sea

    Bleak outlook post-Chinese New Year prompts more blank voyages

    MSC loses contract case with US furniture shipper 'by default'

    SA: Wayfair laying off 1,000+ workers as pandemic boom reverses

    Surplus tonnage cascading a threat to smaller box ships

    Mærsk – the 'ideal buyer' of DB Schenker

    Expeditors – red flags. Pay attention please

    Airfreight rates still tumbling as soft market sparks early CNY factory closures

    Forwarders deny they 'hawk' insurance, as claimed in Flexport case

    Tech, layoffs & logistics – Mr Ocean speaks and you'd better listen

    Polar Air Cargo 'was the victim' in 'illegal payments' case

    Specialised reefers poised to disrupt air cargo’s cut-flower dominance

    Prospects for Latin flower exports for Valentine's Day fading

    Electric trucks and ships? Metals for batteries 'will run out by 2050'