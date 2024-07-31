UPS drama – a Premium back and forth on key bits and pieces
Network power
DHL: MFAG DEAL UPDATEPG: GUIDANCE RISK FACTORSPG: SUPPLY CHAIN FOCUSPLD: 'COMPELLING'AMZN: NOKIA LAWSUITDSV: MORE EXPENSIVE STOCK BUYBACKSR: UNSTOPPABLERXO: PUSHING HIGHER KNX: LTL DEAL DISCLOSEDKNIN: SAF UPDATEPG: DOWN ZIM: CASINO STOCK UPDATER: NEW HIGH AAPL: AI APPEALCHRW: NON-CORE DISPOSAL IN EUROPE
DHL: MFAG DEAL UPDATEPG: GUIDANCE RISK FACTORSPG: SUPPLY CHAIN FOCUSPLD: 'COMPELLING'AMZN: NOKIA LAWSUITDSV: MORE EXPENSIVE STOCK BUYBACKSR: UNSTOPPABLERXO: PUSHING HIGHER KNX: LTL DEAL DISCLOSEDKNIN: SAF UPDATEPG: DOWN ZIM: CASINO STOCK UPDATER: NEW HIGH AAPL: AI APPEALCHRW: NON-CORE DISPOSAL IN EUROPE
UPS is first out of the gates in announcing surcharges for the coming peak season – and its plans are ominous for shippers.
The integrator’s surcharges significantly exceed peak 2023 levels: it has introduced a second demand surcharge for customers that ship over 20,000 packages in a week, which ranges from $1.50-$8.25, on top of the basic demand surcharge of between $0.25 and $2.
For additional handling, customers pay between $7.95 and $9.25, up from $6.90 last year, while charges for large packages rose from $74.90 to between $84.75 and $99.
The double-whammy in demand surcharges is likely the heaviest hit on customers’ wallets, according to commentators.
During the second quarter earnings call, when the surcharges were announced, one analyst expressed surprise at the magnitude, but UPS CEO Carol Tomé said it was justified by a shorter holiday shopping window this year (owing to Thanksgiving coming as late as 28 November) and anticipated high volumes.
In addition to the volumes from the US Postal Service air cargo contract, which kicks in this autumn, UPS is seeing rising traffic from new large e-commerce shippers, widely believed to be Temu and Shein.
Ms Tomé expressed confidence that the market would swallow these surcharges.
In recent months, talk has been more about heavy discounting as parcel carriers tried to adapt to a drastic shift from premium to deferred delivery options, which has hurt their margins.
Parcel delivery firm Maergo, which provided one- to three-day parcel delivery across the US through contracts with surface carriers and all major US airlines, recently ceased operations, which staff and observers attributed to fierce pricing competition in the parcel sector. The integrators have reportedly engaged in some aggressive discounting to shore up their business.
UPS stock dropped 12% after the Q2 earnings release, which showed a 30.1% slump in operating profit on lower revenue and forced management to scale down its guidance for the year. A major factor in this has been the flood of low-margin e-commerce.
“UPS is grappling with a surge in volumes from new e-commerce customers leveraging its SurePost service,” said CFO Brian Dykes during the earnings call.
It remains to be seen how the UPS network will cope with the torrent of e-commerce, but its c-suite has expressed confidence that it can manage.
Meanwhile, FedEx has not revealed its peak season surcharges yet, but there is little doubt that they will be rising, as the company boosts capacity. During its last earnings call, chief customer officer Brie Carere said business growth pointed to “an amazing peak, where we do have to expand capacity”.
UPS and FedEx usually move in lockstep when it comes to rate and surcharge hikes. In April, both added a number of areas in the US to a list of sectors with higher delivery charges and the following month saw them raise fuel surcharges, amid protests that they were higher than the fuel price.
Parcel shipping intelligence platform Reveel calculated that the 6.9% general rate increase UPS and FedEx implemented on 1 January 2023 meant that spend last year for average businesses would actually rise 10.2% for UPS customers and 12.8% for those using FedEx.
This year, the general rate rise of 5.9 that kicked in on 1 January actually translates, for average customers, into 8.17% higher spending on FedEx and 7.72% more for UPS clients.
Maersk Frankfurt owner declares General Average, as fire-fighting continues
Container spot rates have peaked as all major trades see prices fall
Shippers 'at a loss' as Red Sea ripples spread across container trades
Box lines set for price hikes in August to halt Asia-US West Coast rate slide
DB chief praises Schenker H1 performance amid group's poor results
Bolloré bounce boosts CMA CGM Q2 revenues, but job worries persist
Loadstar Podcast | July 2024 | Midsummer Special: What next for freight markets?
'Doomsday scenario' for forwarders just a post-Covid rate drop blip
Bangladesh looks at demurrage waiver as containers pile up in Chittagong
CH Robinson to sell trucking services subsidiary EST to Sennder
Bangladesh apparel shippers hit by delays face cost hike as they turn to air freight
CMA CGM outlines plan to deploy AI across shipping and logistics operations
Agents not compliant with dangerous goods training rules will be struck-off, warns IATA
EU tariffs on Chinese EV imports not expected to put the brake on sales
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article