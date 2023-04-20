CSX announces Q1 23 results

Forwarders demand change on US railways, as PSR 'doesn't work'
As the North American model of railroading comes under increased regulatory scrutiny, forwarders are making ...
April 20, 2023 16:01 ET | Source: CSX Corporation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) ? CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced first quarter 2023 operating income of $1.46 billion compared to $1.28 billion in the prior year period. Net earnings of $987 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to $859 million, or $0.39 per share, in the same period last year.
