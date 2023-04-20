CSX announces Q1 23 results

By LoadstarEditorial 20/04/2023

April 20, 2023 16:01 ET | Source: CSX Corporation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) ? CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced first quarter 2023 operating income of $1.46 billion compared to $1.28 billion in the prior year period. Net earnings of $987 million, or $0.48 per share, compared to $859 million, or $0.39 per share, in the same period last year.

“CSX had an encouraging start to the year as the ...

