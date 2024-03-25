Crane Worldwide Logistics celebrates warehouse expansion in Cork

By LoadstarEditorial 25/03/2024

Cork, March 25th, 2024: Expanding its third-party logistics presence in Ireland, Crane Worldwide Logistics opened its showcase warehouse facility in Cork, strengthening its warehouse footprint in Ireland and bringing employment opportunities to the county.

Crane Worldwide Logistics, a leader in supply chain solutions, recently hosted an inaugural event to celebrate the opening of its new warehouse in Cork County. The new facility is in Harbour Gate Business Park, adjacent to the Waterford N25 and Dublin M8 road network, allowing easy access to Cork Airport and Ringaskiddy Port. The prime real estate is a 126,000-square-foot warehouse facility, ideally located as a key distribution hub for Irish and international clients.

Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath TD, joined the celebrations to mark the opening of the new facility alongside IDA Ireland and said: “The opening of Crane Worldwide Logistics’ new facility marks a further landmark development for a company that has played a vital role in Cork’s economic growth over many years. Ease of access to Cork Airport and Ringaskiddy Port is essential for businesses looking to expand their activities and Crane Worldwide Logistics’ new warehouse is ideally located to support both domestic and international businesses in growing their distribution

capabilities. I wish management and staff at Crane Worldwide Logistics every success in the years ahead.”

Clients, partners, and employees attended the opening event to celebrate the continuous growth of Crane Worldwide Logistics in Ireland, who were awarded with the 3PL Achievement Award in 2023 at the Irish Logistics and Transport Awards.

“This is a groundbreaking celebration for our team in Ireland, who have worked tirelessly to place the new Cork warehouse on the map,” comments Gerard Ryan, President of Global Commercial at Crane Worldwide.

“The investment in this prime real estate presents an opportunity for companies to grow their distribution capabilities with tailored 3PL support and develop employment opportunities in the County. We are grateful for all the support from our dedicated clients, partners, and exceptional people to officially open the Cork facility today”, he adds.

With an influx of companies searching for shared and dedicated warehouse facilities in Ireland, Crane Worldwide’s investment is a testament to the company’s continued focus on attracting new business not only to Cork but also to Shannon and Dublin, where it already has a solid presence.

CEO of IDA Ireland Michael Lohan said “Crane Worldwide Logistics’ decision to expand its Irish presence and establish its advanced manufacturing supply chain operation in Cork is very welcome news. This strategic investment underscores Crane’s long-term commitment to Ireland and the investment is a vote of confidence in its Irish operations. I wish Crane Worldwide Logistics every success with this expansion.”