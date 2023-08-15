CNC Launches New Bay Bengal Express 6 (BBX6) Service

By LoadstarEditorial 15/08/2023

CNC is introducing a new Bay Bengal Express 6 (BBX6) service that connects the ports of Bangladesh, Malaysia, Vietnam and China.

A direct service linking Ho Chi Minh to Port Klang and Chittagong, BBX6 promises a fast transit time of three and seven days respectively. BBX6 also establishes a new direct connection between North China and Bangladesh, facilitating the movement of cargoes between the two countries.

The service doubles up as an alternative shipping choice for China-bound cargoes from Vietnam.

Through the transhipment hubs of Shanghai and Port Klang, BBX6 cargoes can be shipped to markets afar through the extensive intra-regional network of CNC and comprehensive global network of the CMA CGM Group.

BBX6 will commence its inaugural voyage on 22 August from Qingdao with the following rotation: Qingdao – Shanghai – Ho Chi Minh City – Port Klang – Chittagong – Port Klang – Ho Chi Minh City – Xiamen – Qingdao.

CNC is the Intra-Asia short sea specialist of the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions.