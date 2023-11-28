Sign up for our FREE newsletter
CNBC: Shein files for US IPO as fast-fashion giant looks to expand its global reach

CNBC reports: 

Shein has confidentially filed to go public in the U.S. as the Chinese-founded fast-fashion juggernaut looks to expand its global reach with a long-rumored initial public offering, CNBC has learned. 

The retailer was last valued at $66 billion and could be ready to start trading on the public markets as soon as 2024, people familiar with the matter said Monday. 

It is unclear how much the company is currently worth, but its valuation has been a central point of debate among Shein and the advisors it’s working with, people familiar with the matter said….

The full post is here.

