CMA CGM suspends reefer shipments to Douala, Cameroon

CMA CGM informs its customers that due to ongoing congestion in Douala, Cameroon, terminal is imposing restrictions on discharge of reefer containers:

  • Containers can be discharged from vessels only if delivery under tackle is ensured;
  • Containers idling on terminal must be evacuated.

Under such circumstances, CMA CGM has decided to stop accepting new reefer bookings to Douala until further notice.

For containers at sea, shippers must ensure that the consignee agrees to take delivery under tackle.

As per terms and conditions of CMA CGM Bill of Lading, CMA CGM reserves the right to discharge cargo in alternative port of Kribi. Haulage to final destination will be on receiver’s account.

Please do not hesitate to liaise with our HO Reefer Team ([email protected]) or contact our Douala agency ([email protected]) should you need further information or assistance.

