CMA CGM suspends reefer shipments to Douala, Cameroon

Canny Mærsk avoids two Bolloré auctions in style
Discipline rules in Copenhagen
ANNOUNCEMENT
CMA CGM informs its customers that due to ongoing congestion in Douala, Cameroon, terminal is imposing restrictions on discharge of reefer containers:
Under such circumstances, CMA CGM has decided to stop accepting new reefer bookings to Douala until further notice.
For containers at sea, shippers must ensure that the consignee agrees to take delivery under tackle.
As per terms and conditions of CMA CGM Bill of Lading, CMA CGM reserves the right to discharge cargo in alternative port of Kribi. Haulage to final destination will be on receiver’s account.
Please do not hesitate to liaise with our HO Reefer Team ([email protected]) or contact our Douala agency ([email protected]) should you need further information or assistance.
Discipline rules in Copenhagen
Only half way there, it seems
CMA CGM has announced that from 15 May it will transfer its remaining vessel calls at ...
CMA CGM is in talks to take over Bolloré Logistics, as anticipated by Loadstar Premium ...
It now costs a record $110,000 a day to charter a pure car and truck ...
Led by MSC and CMA CGM, ocean carriers are again scouring the charter and sales ...
CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with Bolloré Logistics
FBI rounds-up former Polar execs charged with $52m fraud
Carrier capacity management success signals more rate hikes
Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share
Forwarders demand change on US railways, as PSR 'doesn't work'
FedEx pilots to vote on strike after contract negotiations fail
Market too pessimistic, says Evergreen boss, demand will bounce back
Port of LA imports rebounding, but labour agreement is now 'crucial'
Problems mount for Volga-Dnepr after order to pay $400m damages
Carriers hit by wave of rising costs rethink N Europe box port networks
Ups and downs at Zim as market forces blow hot and cold
Comment on this article