By Alex Lennane 03/03/2025

CMA CGM Group posted 2024 results broadly similar to those of AP Møller Maersk (APMM), but warned of a difficult year to come.

As usual, however, the French shipping group, which has now integrated Bolloré Logistics into its Ceva subsidiary, did not provide full transparency into its numbers.

CMA said the results were “solid”, with revenues up 18%, to $55.5bn – the same as rival APMM. Ebitda was up 49%, to $13.4bn, pipping Maersk’s $12.1bn. But while net profit rose some ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN