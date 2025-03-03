'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
US exporters are facing a doubling of costs should the Trump administration proceed with plans ...
CMA CGM Group posted 2024 results broadly similar to those of AP Møller Maersk (APMM), but warned of a difficult year to come.
As usual, however, the French shipping group, which has now integrated Bolloré Logistics into its Ceva subsidiary, did not provide full transparency into its numbers.
CMA said the results were “solid”, with revenues up 18%, to $55.5bn – the same as rival APMM. Ebitda was up 49%, to $13.4bn, pipping Maersk’s $12.1bn. But while net profit rose some ...
$1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
Carriers put on a brave face amid further decline in ocean spot rates
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships
Expect a shift in airfreight market as ecommerce changes tack
Delayed arrival of freighters may prevent 'a bloodbath' in air cargo market
Bullish Freightos says 'cost efficiencies' helping bring profitability in sight
Airfreight shippers told to delay contracts as US CBP clarifies China rules
Truckers say cargo logjams at Nhava Sheva are testing supply chains
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article