Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

CMA CGM: New FAK rates – from Asia to North Europe

CMA CGM reefers
By

FAK Rates – From Asia to North Europe

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

In a continued effort to provide our customers with reliable and efficient service, CMA CGM announces an increase on our Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates(*) ex Asia to North Europe.

Please find the new applicable CMA CGM Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates as follows:

Effective from August 1st, 2023 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CMA CGM AP Moller - Maersk DHL Supply Chain integrated logistics Vertical consolidation

    Most Read

    Maersk unleashes ‘shock and awe’ rate hike on Asia-North Europe

    Canada's turn to feel the heat as port workers agree to July strike

    Carriers sailing in red ink, with 'another rates bloodbath' heating up

    MSC leads capacity exodus from transpacific – but Zim bucks the trend

    Major rail operators set to form new US intermodal freight corridor

    Logistics tycoon John Lau sues EV Cargo founder over investment

    New blood for 'logistics colossus' Kuehne as DSV hits new high

    Not much to smile about in air freight, if you're not carrying e-commerce

    Exclusive: Menzies cargo chief Robert Fordree quits

    Canada's west coast ports hit by strike as labour contract talks fail

    Bullish sell-side tests DSV + DB Schenker

    Despite slow demand and falling rates, supply chains still cost a packet

    Fruit juice importer files complaint over Hapag-Lloyd's 'unfair' D&D charges

    Cainiao sets new industry benchmark with the launch of 5-Day global delivery service

    Steam goes out of the charter market as carriers look to off-hire ships

    China Airlines Cargo shrinks 747 fleet, looks to lower costs with 777s