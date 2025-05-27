By Alexander Whiteman 27/05/2025

CMA CGM has partnered with Vietnamese port operator Saigon Newport (SNP) in a $600m investment to develop a new deepsea terminal in Haiphong, as the country looks to navigate the awkward position it now finds itself in between China and the US.

Billed as the Lach Huyen terminals 7&8, the new gateway is expected to open in 2028, offering capacity of 1.9m teu.

A CMA CGM spokesperson said: “The project is designed to meet the sharp ...

