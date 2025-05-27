New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
The Gemini Cooperation has introduced an additional transpacific service as a rush of demand and ...
CMA CGM has partnered with Vietnamese port operator Saigon Newport (SNP) in a $600m investment to develop a new deepsea terminal in Haiphong, as the country looks to navigate the awkward position it now finds itself in between China and the US.
Billed as the Lach Huyen terminals 7&8, the new gateway is expected to open in 2028, offering capacity of 1.9m teu.
A CMA CGM spokesperson said: “The project is designed to meet the sharp ...
European port congestion now at five-to-six days, and getting worse
Ocean rates rise after tariff pause acts as 'starting gun' for more front-loading
Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted
ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
Legal challenges for tariffs and de minimis, as EU eyes new ecommerce rules
Bottleneck fears as cargo growth outpaces airport infrastructure investment
CMA CGM eyes shipbuilding deal and coastal operations in India
Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'
