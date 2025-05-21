By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 21/05/2025

French container line CMA CGM is reportedly in the final stages of a market evaluation before committing to a shipbuilding investment deal in India.

According to industry insiders, the carrier has shortlisted Cochin Shipyard (CSL) – the largest shipbuilding and maintenance facility in India – for a mid-size tonnage building contract.

Sources expect an announcement in the next couple of months.

“Several global shipping lines are in talks with us,” a CSL source told The ...

