Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / CMA CGM box ships sent off course by mechanical problems

CMA CGM Veracruz Credit VesselFinder
Credit VesselFinder
By

Reports that the 3,426 teu CMA CGM Vercruz, which is owned by the Singapore based CNC Line, was adrift south of Louisiana have been corroborated by AIS tracking, which showed the vessel drifting last Thursday.

Insurance consultancy WK Webster reported operational issues on Friday, and the latest AIS reports show the vessel now at anchor on the Mississippi River. It had been expected to leave New Orleans to arrive at Houston on Wednesday.

Another of the French line’s vessels to suffer machinery problems is the CMA CGM Barracuda, which is understood to have suffered rudder failure, causing the vessel to ground off Hansweert in the Netherlands, on 13 January.

The Barracuda, which is owned by CMA CGM, was rescued as 12 tugs pulled the 5,060 teu vessel free, and the ship has now arrived in Hamburg.

However, WK Webster said general average may be declared for this incident so the carrier could recover salvage costs.

CMA CGM told The Loadstar: “We do not wish to comment on this subject.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CMA CGM WK Webster Drewry WCI Freightos Baltic Exchange (FBX) Xeneta (XSI-C)

    Most Read

    More than 50 sailings from Asia to Europe blanked in first seven weeks

    MSC shops for 10 more box ships, bringing its orderbook to 134

    As ocean rates fall, Maersk awaits a modal shift from air to sea

    MSC loses contract case with US furniture shipper 'by default'

    Bleak outlook post-Chinese New Year prompts more blank voyages

    SA: Wayfair laying off 1,000+ workers as pandemic boom reverses

    Surplus tonnage cascading a threat to smaller box ships

    Expeditors – red flags. Pay attention please

    Airfreight rates still tumbling as soft market sparks early CNY factory closures

    Forwarders deny they 'hawk' insurance, as claimed in Flexport case

    Tech, layoffs & logistics – Mr Ocean speaks and you'd better listen

    Specialised reefers poised to disrupt air cargo’s cut-flower dominance

    Electric trucks and ships? Metals for batteries 'will run out by 2050'

    Prospects for Latin flower exports for Valentine's Day fading

    Forto axed 10% of staff, but is now 'lean' enough to weather the downturn

    New cargo verification data rules costly and testing for UAE importers