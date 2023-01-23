Surplus tonnage cascading a threat to smaller box ships
Ocean carriers are busy cascading bigger ships on to secondary trades in order to absorb ...
Reports that the 3,426 teu CMA CGM Vercruz, which is owned by the Singapore based CNC Line, was adrift south of Louisiana have been corroborated by AIS tracking, which showed the vessel drifting last Thursday.
Insurance consultancy WK Webster reported operational issues on Friday, and the latest AIS reports show the vessel now at anchor on the Mississippi River. It had been expected to leave New Orleans to arrive at Houston on Wednesday.
Another of the French line’s vessels to suffer machinery problems is the CMA CGM Barracuda, which is understood to have suffered rudder failure, causing the vessel to ground off Hansweert in the Netherlands, on 13 January.
The Barracuda, which is owned by CMA CGM, was rescued as 12 tugs pulled the 5,060 teu vessel free, and the ship has now arrived in Hamburg.
However, WK Webster said general average may be declared for this incident so the carrier could recover salvage costs.
CMA CGM told The Loadstar: “We do not wish to comment on this subject.”
Ocean carriers are busy cascading bigger ships on to secondary trades in order to absorb ...
As their network coverage becomes compromised by an aggressive blank sailings strategy, ocean carriers are ...
Employees at EVA Air subsidiary Evergreen Airline Services (EGAS) have called on their union to ...
CMA CGM has announced a reorganisation of its structure with the appointment of Ramon Fernandez ...
‘Sale train’ missed already, but…
French liner CMA CGM has told customers it will restrict bookings for shipments due to ...
More than 50 sailings from Asia to Europe blanked in first seven weeks
MSC shops for 10 more box ships, bringing its orderbook to 134
As ocean rates fall, Maersk awaits a modal shift from air to sea
MSC loses contract case with US furniture shipper 'by default'
Bleak outlook post-Chinese New Year prompts more blank voyages
SA: Wayfair laying off 1,000+ workers as pandemic boom reverses
Surplus tonnage cascading a threat to smaller box ships
Airfreight rates still tumbling as soft market sparks early CNY factory closures
Forwarders deny they 'hawk' insurance, as claimed in Flexport case
Tech, layoffs & logistics – Mr Ocean speaks and you'd better listen
Specialised reefers poised to disrupt air cargo’s cut-flower dominance
Comment on this article