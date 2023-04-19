Boost for India's exports as global supply chain 'reorients itself'
The first round of a $500-per-box general rate increase (GRI) on 29 March for India-US ...
Following the disclosure of exclusive talks between CMA CGM and Bolloré Logistics (BL), I promptly reached out to those senior sources who gave Premium a massive lead at the end of 2022 as far as the French carrier and blockbuster logistics deal-making were concerned.
Because, based on growth targets stated internally by Ceva Logistics, the ambition to mount the podium of the top three global logistics services providers (GLSPs) needs another fillip alongside BL, when that deal closes.
Expected to be done for over ...
CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with Bolloré Logistics
China’s container depots fill up as exports feel the pinch
FBI rounds-up former Polar execs charged with $52m fraud
Supply chain issues hamper Airbus deliveries as Boeing recovers
Forwarders demand change on US railways, as PSR 'doesn't work'
Major carriers still on the hunt for tonnage to boost market share
Market too pessimistic, says Evergreen boss, demand will bounce back
FedEx pilots to vote on strike after contract negotiations fail
Port of LA imports rebounding, but labour agreement is now 'crucial'
