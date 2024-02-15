Capacity shortage set to continue in automotive logistics, warns Ceva
Capacity pressures are set to continue in automotive logistics in the coming years, while the ...
CMA CGM has taken delivery of the first in a series of 2,000 teu feeder vessels, in what appears an aggressive play for trucking cargo and drive modal shift from road to sea.
The LNG-fuelled CMA CGM Mermaid illustrates a departure in recent design, moving toward larger vessels.
The fore-mounted bridge, common to many of the newest containerships, despite present understanding of naval architecture being against them, allows the vessel better aerodynamics, as well as a higher loading capacity. CMA CGM also expects its bow shape to save some 15% of fuel.
Xeneta chief analyst Peter Sand told The Loadstar recently that even though short-range feeders could not run as fuel-efficiently as mainhaul containerships, thanks to their higher speed, the hub-and-spoke model holistically beats them, thanks to the efficiencies of capacity-matching, as well as their ability to call at smaller ports, closer to the destination of the cargo,
“Using feeder ships on the intra-regional trades is more efficient than the largest ships calling a range of different ports with less and less cargo as it makes its way through a region,” he said. “The better carriers can match ships deployed to the actual cargo demand, highlighting the benefits of feeders.”
And they are a considerable improvement over trucks; a 2,000 teu feeder emits approximately ten times less CO2 per-tonne-mile than the equivalent 2,000 trucks, and contributes nothing to traffic congestion.
CMA CGM said the last vessel in the 10-ship series, due for delivery next year, will feature a hydrogen 1MW fuel cell, enabling it to run with zero-emissions at the quayside.
