Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CILT signals red over Sunak’s HS2 volte-face

dreamstime_xxl_260083000
© Wirestock
By

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) has slammed Rishi Sunak’s announcement yesterday to scrap the HS2 high-speed rail line from the West Midlands to Manchester.

It said it was “deeply disappointed” at the cancellation of the link north of Birmingham, which was likely to have “negative consequences” for the British economy and the environment.

It also heavily criticised the administration of the project, claiming “its costs have been allowed to escalate out of control”, attributing the blame to poor management and “a failure to appoint and retain seasoned professionals”.

The institute argued that funding “should not be diverted to high-carbon road projects simply to satisfy the demands of a vocal minority”. Instead the membership organisation has a number of recommendations for investing the money released by the abandoned HS2 project, which it said would help to encourage private investment in rail-connected logistics centres and support the UK’s transport decarbonisation targets.

Are you listening prime minister?

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    European rail freight rail freight UK Government Canadian Pacific Kansas City Southern

    Most Read

    Estes Express cyber-attack update

    Dave Clark lashes out at Flexport: 'extensive problems' with 'numbers based on hope'

    Hapag-Lloyd leads a rates fightback with FAK hike on Asia-N Europe

    Sponsored Podcast: Quantum logistics - the child of quantum computing and AI, says Sean Tinney of Unisys

    Analysis: Flexport in flux – it's even 'more fascinating to watch' now

    FedEx unfazed as USPS and Amazon drop some peak surcharges

    Airfreight peak season fails to deliver, as consumers tighten purse strings

    Containership owners still making money, despite the downturn

    The great distraction: 'Clark vs Petersen' – Flexport Europe news is juicier

    Pessimistic box lines cancel India-to-US GRIs and peak surcharges

    Smaller feeder ships look doomed, caught in a 'Catch 22 scenario'

    WSC targets misdeclared lithium-ion cargo in new safety push

    Fighting ICTSI Portland case forces dockers' union ILWU into bankruptcy

    Cars-in-containers innovation boosts ro-ro capacity for DP World 

    FMC throws out ‘unjustified' congestion charge complaint against MSC

    Scope 3 emissions are somebody else’s problem no longer