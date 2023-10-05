CILT signals red over Sunak’s HS2 volte-face

By Mike Wackett 05/10/2023

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) has slammed Rishi Sunak’s announcement yesterday to scrap the HS2 high-speed rail line from the West Midlands to Manchester.

It said it was “deeply disappointed” at the cancellation of the link north of Birmingham, which was likely to have “negative consequences” for the British economy and the environment.

It also heavily criticised the administration of the project, claiming “its costs have been allowed to escalate out of control”, attributing the blame to poor management and “a failure to appoint and retain seasoned professionals”.

The institute argued that funding “should not be diverted to high-carbon road projects simply to satisfy the demands of a vocal minority”. Instead the membership organisation has a number of recommendations for investing the money released by the abandoned HS2 project, which it said would help to encourage private investment in rail-connected logistics centres and support the UK’s transport decarbonisation targets.

Are you listening prime minister?