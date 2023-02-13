Chongqing becomes heart of Asean trade corridor with rail-sea trains

By Alex Lennane 13/02/2023

This is an interesting look at the land-sea corridor between south-east Asia and China. Five years ago, all goods were shipped by sea. Now, rail is a major part of the trade route between the two, with some 7,000 “rail-sea intermodal trains” travelling from south east Asia to Chongqing, with volumes up 32% in 2022 over 2021. Called the International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, it now links 393 ports in 118 countries and regions. (This is reported by Chinese state outlet China Daily, so caution on the numbers may be wise.)