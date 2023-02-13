Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Chongqing becomes heart of Asean trade corridor with rail-sea trains

dreamstime_xs_60632302
© Bo Li
By

This is an interesting look at the land-sea corridor between south-east Asia and China. Five years ago, all goods were shipped by sea. Now, rail is a major part of the trade route between the two, with some 7,000 “rail-sea intermodal trains” travelling from south east Asia to Chongqing, with volumes up 32% in 2022 over 2021. Called the International Land-Sea Trade Corridor, it now links 393 ports in 118 countries and regions. (This is reported by Chinese state outlet China Daily, so caution on the numbers may be wise.)

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China Chongqing Apparel garments India

    Most Read

    Bolloré Logistics or Geodis? Merger already a 'done deal' for Ceva?

    Maersk lays out integrator plan: no new alliance, post 2M

    Rumoured Ceva M&A – 'It could well be Geodis'

    India gives thumbs-up to a vital sea-air route for Bangladeshi exports

    Earthquake death toll rises in Turkey and Syria, with supply line chaos

    Ocean carriers 'boxed in' by 5m teu surplus equipment mountain

    Maersk sees 'best financial result in its history', but choppier waters are ahead

    Amazon shows 'great caution', with a cull of its US freighter fleet

    US truckers celebrate court victory, after being 'held hostage' by carriers

    Mærsk's 27% yield – the race to a new bottom

    Euro/US exporters back in favour as carriers seek backhaul cargo

    The worst January for US intermodal for ten years, and no sign of relief

    Iskenderun port fire under control, but earthquake death toll rises

    Logistics in 2023: sourcing shifts and higher prices on the cards

    First-hand: Mærsk’s integrated logistics strategy in motion

    HMM creates digital system to track and move empty containers