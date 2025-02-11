China Plus X: DHL Global Forwarding shows new ways to build resilient global supply chains

By LoadstarEditorial 11/02/2025

DHL Global Forwarding has published a white paper titled: “China Plus X: The New Global Supply Chain”.

It said:

“The document highlights the growing importance of multi-shoring strategies that go beyond the classic ‘China Plus 1’ philosophy and focuses on diversifying production and supplier locations in several countries. The aim is to enable companies to safeguard their supply chains against global disruptions and to strengthen their operational flexibility.”

