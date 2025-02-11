Sign up for our FREE newsletter
China Plus X: DHL Global Forwarding shows new ways to build resilient global supply chains

By

DHL Global Forwarding has published a white paper titled: “China Plus X: The New Global Supply Chain”.

It said:

“The document highlights the growing importance of multi-shoring strategies that go beyond the classic ‘China Plus 1’ philosophy and focuses on diversifying production and supplier locations in several countries. The aim is to enable companies to safeguard their supply chains against global disruptions and to strengthen their operational flexibility.”

To download the report, please click here and fill in the form.

