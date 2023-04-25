Chapman Freeborn appoints Russell Cook to head automotive

Old Dominion's Dave Bates takes on COO role at XPO
Dave Bates is joining XPO tomorrow as chief operating officer, North American LTL. Mr Bates joins ...
Charter broker Chapman Freeborn has appointed Russell Cook as industry vertical director – automotive.
“The automotive vertical at Chapman Freeborn is a specialist area of service delivery and I am delighted to provide this unique opportunity and value proposition to our clients,” he said.
“I look forward to utilising my two decades of insight and expertise on global automotive supply chains to provide structure to the vertical and engage with clients. In the coming months, I will recruit a successful global team to help achieve my goals for the department, and those of the wider business.”
Mr Cook was head of automotive for DB Schenker for four years until 2020, and has also worked at UPS. He spent some 16 years with Emery. He has worked in automotive forwarding for 20 years.
Neil Dursley, group CCO, said: “I have known Russell for over 20 years and it’s a real pleasure to have him join Chapman Freeborn. He has decades of success and experience in this sector and will be a great support to our freight forwarding and automotive clients.”
