By Jack Riddick 20/12/2023

The notion of ’noblesse oblige’ (literally: ’nobility obligates’) was once a guiding principle in the relations of the pre-war European landed gentry with their plebeian tenants.

In recent quarters, following a hiatus of around 150 fiscal years, the ethic seems to be undergoing a new-world revival – specifically in its figurative sense, defined by the thoroughly old-world Dictionnaire de l’Academie Française as follows:

“Noblesse oblige (Fig.): The duty to act in accordance with one’s status; with ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN