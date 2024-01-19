Kuehne, CHR, FedEx & UPS – a dummy's guide to dividends

By DeskOne 19/01/2024

Freight service providers’ margins may be under pressure in a market showing weak demand and sharp external cost increases, but shareholders in listed companies still ought to expect some relatively strong dividend payouts, according to Loadstar Premium analysis.

However, among some of the leading logistics firms — the analysis focused on Kuehne + Nagel, CH Robinson, FedEx and UPS — there remains considerable divergence in dividend strategy.

Let’s start with Kuehne + Nagel, and its master income power.

Out of the 39 tickers covered on DeskOne, K+N has enjoyed a pretty exceptional run of late (in terms of headlines, click to expand our table below).

The company’s stock market strength (up +15% over the past month) pays testament to cost efficiency, strong fundamentals and foresight through the downturn.

(Several speculative external factors also contributed to its recent performance.)

All that, plus the amount of cash on hand, is crucial when it comes to deciding a dividend.

Setting capital allocation aside for the moment, there is a simple correlation between diluted earnings per share (EPS) and dividends.

By running a linear regression analysis, we can focus on the historical trend between the two variables, paired with S&P Capital IQ consensus for K+N’s 2023 diluted earnings per share (EPS) of Sfr12.30, to project its annual 2023 dividend payout, to be shelled out at some point in Q2 24.

The linear regression can be illustrated as follows, with the actual values in blue and the single projected value for 2023 in red:

If that trend holds firm, and K+N meets EPS consensus estimates, we ought to expect an annual dividend per share of Sfr8.22, equating to a cut of Sfr5.72 from a 2023 record dividend of Sfr14 at peak pandemic payout.

With total shares outstanding of almost 121 million, the expected cash outflow under this scenario, would be almost Sfr1bn.

Can the estimate be trusted?

However, factoring in capital allocation, full-year diluted EPS and dividend payout began to diverge five years ago, as shown in the table below:

Given the surge in cash in the 2021-22 period, +93.2% to just under Sfr2bn, and the unlikely prospect of Kuehne trying to keep up with DSV in chasing major M&A, there’s a fair chance the Swiss forwarder will return to the pre-2019 template of committing almost all its net earnings to dividends. If so, the cut to the payout could be more modest than the decline in earnings per share would suggest, plausibly sitting around Sfr10; implied cash outflow Sfr1.2bn; implied yield of 3.4%.

CH Robinson – noblesse oblige

No ticker better quenched Premium’s thirst for finer things than CH Robinson. Over the past fortnight CHRW has mostly attracted ‘bad-mixed-to-neutral’ headlines on DeskOne. In the mid-$80s a share, CHRW is still looking for direction.

Unlike Kuehne + Nagel, the US 3PL does not have freedom to be pragmatic with its payout (blame also the different business mix and financial discipline).

Moreover, its status as an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat* leaves it formally committed to raising its dividend year-on-year or at least maintaining it at previous levels. Still, a regression analysis does allow us to quantify how much those airs and graces actually cost.

(*S&P 500 members, just like CHRW, that have increased their dividends in each of the past consecutive 25 years.)

Our analysis is summed up by the following chart, with the payout based on S&P Capital IQ’s full-year 2023 diluted EPS estimate of $3.41 – as well as the past 10-year trend, in red – and the actual payout ($0.61*4 = $2.44) in purple**.

(**The payout is assumed on quarterly dividend disclosure and ex-dividend dates.)

Had CH Robinson opted for the red value of around $1.7 DPS [dividend per share], the payout ratio would have stood at 49.3%, implying a dividend yield of almost 2%, based on the current share price – below its average, in fact, but in line with the late 2022 dividend yield of 1.9%.

Given, however, that the integrator is duty-bound to increasingly reward its shareholders, the full-year 2022 payout is expected to reach 71.56%, with a derived dividend yield of 2.85% – just shy of the recent all-time high of 2.99%.

UPS & FedEx: Keep a stiff lower lip

UPS & FedEx proved unsuitable to our preferred approach of uncovering past trends. As you can see below, there’s no correlation to speak of:

The top chart shows UPS’s earnings power versus its dividend policy over the past decade. Compare that with FedEx in 2023, and based on the share performances of the two in the past year FedEx outperformed UPS by over 40 percentage points, excluding dividends, during the period.

