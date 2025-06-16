Plot a (positive) course for air freight rates...if you dare
Amidst the economic doom and gloom, with claims of a looming recession in the US, ...
Logistics bottlenecks between South America and Europe are disrupting supply chain flows, but forwarders appear optimistic the tradelane will see something of a peak season.
According to Container Trade Statistics (CTS), despite a 0.5% drop in volumes, to 169,236 teu for April ...
Four crew members still missing as Wan Hai 503 continues to burn
Predatory rivals circle as the ripples from DSV's Schenker buy widen
MSC Elsa crew face criminal probe, as Wan Hai 503 firefighters battle on
Latest Israeli attack on Iran a threat to box ships in Straits of Hormuz
'It's driving us mad', say forwarders as US court fails to end tariff turmoil
Transpacific rates ease as capacity boost proves too much for trades to digest
European port congestion easing – for now
CMA CGM 'testing the water' of the Suez Canal for more services
Industry concerns rise after yet another box ship on fire off Indian coast
More legal trouble in India for MSC: feeder vessel detained after box ship disasters
Flexport: Sanne Manders talks profitability, fire-sales and Dave Clark
MSC to hold 15% global container terminal market share after Hutch buy
EXCLUSIVE: Schenker top exec departs 'One DSV' – fishing continues (Part 1)
EXCLUSIVE: The good old DSV, 'Winning as One' – all Schenker top dogs out (Part 2)
DHL makes €500m bid to increase its presence in 'fast-growing Gulf markets'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article