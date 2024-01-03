Cargobot announces expansion into Europe with its transportation tools

By LoadstarEditorial 03/01/2024

PRESS RELEASE

The international digital freight company plans to expand into Europe, beginning with Cargobot Direct and Cargobot Pool

Miami, FL – January 10, 2024 – Cargobot, a Miami-based international digital freight company that connects shippers and carriers via its robust, data-driven platform, today announced its European expansion that complements its operations in Mexico, the U.S., and Canada. The freight company’s strategy includes a new innovative planning tool for shippers launching early this year. The initial offerings will include Cargobot Direct, a Full Truckload (FTL) service, and Cargobot Pool, a dry and refrigerated digital Partial Truckload (PTL) service.

Through a suite of technology for cargo transportation, Cargobot aims to simplify operations in the European ground transportation sector–improving cargo tracking and enhancing collaboration between clients and operators. As the digital freight company expands into the European market, its goal is to enable its clients to efficiently locate skilled transporters, accessing competitive pricing and personalized solutions tailored to their specific needs.

“The land transportation market within the European Union is ripe for innovation and presents a valuable opportunity to leverage sector growth and optimize operations through technological solutions,” said Fernando Correa, CEO and Co-founder of Cargobot. “The goal of Cargobot’s technology-integrated solutions is to streamline operations which will, as a result, increase revenues, and reduce risks and complications to the fullest extent. Also, European shippers will have access to Cargobot’s U.S. products and services as part of an international network.”

Cargobot’s services in Europe include:

Full Truck Load (Cargobot Direct): The ability to import or export goods to any European country from Spain.

Partial Truck Load (Cargobot Pool): The ability to digitally consolidate dry or refrigerated partial truckload freight for multiple users.

Transporters: Hire pre-selected, licensed, and trained transporters.

Cargo Tracking: Monitor shipments’ real-time status from origin to destination and receive incident notifications.

Prices: Multiple freight prices to help customers foresee and efficiently manage fluctuations in transportation costs.

24/7 Expert Support: Provide dedicated customer service available 24/7, saving its customers time and money.

Cargobot´s initial operations will be centered in Spain, from where our team will be working to encompass multiple countries across the European Union. Cargobot’s solutions will also enable clients to quickly find highly qualified transporters and access competitive prices combined with tailored solutions that fit their specific needs.