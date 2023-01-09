EVA Air subsidiary staff demand bonuses following Evergreen largesse
Employees at EVA Air subsidiary Evergreen Airline Services (EGAS) have called on their union to ...
The world held its breath briefly today as a Greek bulk carrier, Glory, grounded close to the western bank of the Suez Canal for several hours.
The 225m vessel, believed to be travelling from Ukraine to China, was travelling southbound in a convoy of 21 ships at the time of the grounding, which took place near al-Qantara, according to Norwegian ship agency Leth, which tweeted about the incident at shortly after 8am local time. “M/V Glory grounded while joining a southbound convoy near to al-Qantara,” the tweet read. “Suez Canal Authority tugs are trying to refloat the vessel.”
The same account reported the vessel had been refloated two hours later.
It was not long before parallels were drawn to the 2021 grounding of the Ever Given, which blocked the Canal for six days and generated billions of dollars in costs for the maritime industry, insurers have said, as well as direct losses of as much as $15m per day for Egypt itself.
“Aw s**t, here we go again,” tweeted one account in response to the grounding.
However today’s incident was rather different, taking place in a straight section of the canal North of the Great Bitter Lake, and some 75km away from where the crew and pilots on the much larger 20,124 TEU container giant, almost twice as long as Glory, lost control while navigating a sweeping curve, in high winds during a sandstorm.
Employees at EVA Air subsidiary Evergreen Airline Services (EGAS) have called on their union to ...
The 24,004 teu Ever Atop transited the Suez Canal over the weekend on its maiden ...
A group of cargo owners are blaming Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the Japanese owner of Ever ...
Liner operators and container lessors have rushed to build new boxes, as freight rates rocketed ...
Slot charter and exchange agreements between carriers in rival alliances are increasing as container lines ...
Circus, lockdowns & prayers
Demand slump sees 2M ‘ghost ship’ sailings out of Asia
‘Doomsday clock’ ticking down as shipping lines lose control of the market
Maersk joins rivals in softening contract conditions for shippers
New year, new start at CH Robinson as it ditches CEO Biesterfeld
CH Robinson, deep investor ties, Expeditors – just call it a day (on paper)
No exploitation says WiseTech, 'our costs have risen too'
US trucker shortage eases – but brakes are on in the market
FMC ruling could be crucial in other 'unfair D&D fee' complaints
Jason Berry quits Air Canada Cargo – just as it gets interesting
'Old faithful' reefer vessels will be forced out by new pollution rules
Optimistic Evergreen presses ahead with expansion plans
Comment on this article