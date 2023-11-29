Breeze integrates with Barrington Freight to digitalise cargo insurance offering

London, UK, Wednesday 29th November 2023: Digital insurance platform provider Breeze has integrated with international shipping and freight forwarding firm Barrington Freight (Barrington) to drive improvements and save on time and costs in the cargo insurance process.

Barrington now boasts a fully integrated and automated cargo insurance process, enabling it to offer comprehensive cargo protection to every shipment it processes, without needing to add or change anything to its existing operations.

Utilizing Breeze’s AI-driven platform to optimize quote generation, policy binding, and claims processing, Barrington has significantly reduced the amount of time and effort needed to supply accurate cargo protection, countering the inefficiencies of traditional insurance options.

“The logistics and shipping industry is no stranger to risk and unpredictability, and traditional cargo insurance methods have often proven to be costly and complex, leaving many businesses exposed to financial risks if cargo is damaged, lost, or delayed during transit,” said Eyal Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer, Breeze.

“As the logistics industry continues to evolve, making use of digital insurance solutions sets a new industry standard to give shippers and carriers access to simplified, cost-effective, and comprehensive cargo insurance that provides peace of mind and financial security.”

Key benefits of the platform include seamlessly integrating into Barrington’s booking process, removing the need to source insurance separately and side-stepping the high premiums charged by third-party insurance providers, as well as streamlined claims processing, which drastically expedites the time and effort required to receive compensation.

“Digitalizing our cargo insurance processes demonstrates our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our clients, as well as enhances our competitive edge in the modern shipping market by offering all-risk and cost-effective protection,” said Simon Poole, Operations Director, Barrington.

“Breeze’s quick digital claim processing has proven invaluable – our previous providers kept claims pending for months, but now we are seeing claims resolved within hours.”

The integration represents the next step in Breeze’s mission to harness technology to address long-standing challenges in the insurance sector and facilitate the transformation of the multimodal freight industry into one that is safer and more sustainable.