Bolloré Logistics USA opens a new distribution centre in Ontario

Ahead of Ceva + Bolloré: enter the chopping board
Ready, steady: big is beautiful
PRESS RELEASE
Bolloré Logistics USA recently opened a new Distribution Center in Ontario, California. This new 111,000 sqft site is located near the Ontario International Airport and only 50 miles away from Port Los Angeles and Long Beach Port, two of the world’s top 10 major ports. This strategic location offers proximity to downtown LA and the main suburbs as well as a close access to the main interstate freeways connecting to Nevada and North and South California.
Dedicated to the Luxury and Beauty industries, this new opening aims at serving B2B and B2C customers of Bolloré Logistics with the objective to improve their time to market whilst reducing their
carbon footprint. The company’s teams provide end-to-end services, including White Gloves Deliveries and last-mile deliveries.
In coherence with its commitment on sustainability improvement, this distribution Center, like other Bolloré Logistics operations in USA, is LEED certified. Its teams are constantly exploring, proposing and deploying innovative solutions with positive environmental impact: Reduce/Reuse/Recycle Packaging, efficient energy and water management, sustainable deliveries….
“The opening of this new Distribution Center represents a new milestone for Bolloré Logistics’ business in Contract Logistics. Luxury and e-commerce are key verticals in our strategy but also growing markets with new opportunities in the Americas region. Our ambition is now to grow and expand our activities in the Western United States of America enlarging our presence with new Distribution Centers to support demands of our current and future customers.” said Wayne Brohier, Ontario Hub Manager at Bolloré Logistics USA.
Bolloré Logistics is a global supply chain provider. The company has developed warehousing services related to international flows and propose high level contract logistics. Its distribution centers
consolidating import flows are strategically located at crossroads of international trade and propose high level contract logistics services that fit industry specific constraints such as Aerospace, Beauty or Healthcare.
Attack on Israel: leading carriers suspend flights into Tel Aviv
More ocean rate gloom as analyst warns of further 'severe downturn'
Rate hike hopes, but liners face one of the 'worst slack seasons ever'
The great distraction: 'Clark vs Petersen' – Flexport Europe news is juicier
Smaller feeder ships look doomed, caught in a 'Catch 22 scenario'
Mexican logistics infrastructure struggles as delays hit Lazaro Cardenas
EU ETS surcharge could be €37 for each container, says CMA CGM
Evergreen chief admits carrier may have gone overboard on newbuildings
Attack on Israel: nation’s ‘only freighter operator’ maintains operations
Red tape sees smaller US shippers lose out on D&D disputes
Samskip's new feeders to be built in India with recycled steel
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article