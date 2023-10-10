Bolloré Logistics USA opens a new distribution centre in Ontario

By LoadstarEditorial 10/10/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Bolloré Logistics USA recently opened a new Distribution Center in Ontario, California. This new 111,000 sqft site is located near the Ontario International Airport and only 50 miles away from Port Los Angeles and Long Beach Port, two of the world’s top 10 major ports. This strategic location offers proximity to downtown LA and the main suburbs as well as a close access to the main interstate freeways connecting to Nevada and North and South California.

Dedicated to the Luxury and Beauty industries, this new opening aims at serving B2B and B2C customers of Bolloré Logistics with the objective to improve their time to market whilst reducing their

carbon footprint. The company’s teams provide end-to-end services, including White Gloves Deliveries and last-mile deliveries.

In coherence with its commitment on sustainability improvement, this distribution Center, like other Bolloré Logistics operations in USA, is LEED certified. Its teams are constantly exploring, proposing and deploying innovative solutions with positive environmental impact: Reduce/Reuse/Recycle Packaging, efficient energy and water management, sustainable deliveries….

“The opening of this new Distribution Center represents a new milestone for Bolloré Logistics’ business in Contract Logistics. Luxury and e-commerce are key verticals in our strategy but also growing markets with new opportunities in the Americas region. Our ambition is now to grow and expand our activities in the Western United States of America enlarging our presence with new Distribution Centers to support demands of our current and future customers.” said Wayne Brohier, Ontario Hub Manager at Bolloré Logistics USA.

Bolloré Logistics is a global supply chain provider. The company has developed warehousing services related to international flows and propose high level contract logistics. Its distribution centers

consolidating import flows are strategically located at crossroads of international trade and propose high level contract logistics services that fit industry specific constraints such as Aerospace, Beauty or Healthcare.