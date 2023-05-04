Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Bolloré Logistics opens a new hub in South Korea

18_BL ouvre un nouveau hub en Coree du Sud
By

PRESS RELEASE

On 14th April 2023, Bolloré Logistics celebrated the official opening of K-HUB, its newest warehouse and distribution center in South Korea. Situated in Geomdan, the entire site is strategically placed due to its proximity to the Seoul metropolitan area and the rest of the country. K-HUB is a modern facility focuses on Sustainability and Innovation.

Positioned near Incheon International Airport, Incheon Seaport and center of Seoul, the warehouse enjoys simplify access to infrastructure transport. K-HUB is dedicated to meet the growing needs of customers in the Luxury, Perfumes & Cosmetics sectors, and others. Its size is 9,555 square meters with a flat storage and operation floor with a staff centric office area.

Bolloré Logistics’ commitment to sustainability is reflected in every aspect of this warehouse: smart LED lighting and gate door system to reduce energy waste, Solar panels on the rooftop area to generate renewable energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, reusable storage and packing materials for shipments, electric warehouse vehicles charging stations. This brand new hub also houses a “B.Lab” space dedicated to innovation and digitalization in order to offer solutions adapted to customers’ needs.

Fabien Giordano, CEO of Bolloré Logistics North Asia, said, “We are pleased to celebrate the opening of K-HUB. The launch of this new distribution center is testament to our commitment of developing our operations in South Korea and North Asia region. K-HUB is a combination of innovation and sustainability, as it incorporates modern technologies to ensure highly efficient operations while caring for our people and the environment.”

Yoon-Ju CHO, CEO of Bolloré Logistics Korea, said during the opening “Today, we celebrate another milestone of Bolloré Logistics South Korea. Since our establishment in 1994, we have supported various sectors including Healthcare and Aerospace and automotive verticals keeping leadership in retails and perfumes & cosmetics sectors. With the opening of K-HUB, we are confident that we will be able to continue to support our customers in the marketplace by providing quality services and being more environmentally friendly.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bollore Logistics Ceva Logistics CMA CGM Geodis M&A radar Takeover Talk

    Most Read

    Bankrupt retailer Bed Bath & Beyond sues OOCL for $37.65m

    'Size doesn't matter', claims DSV as freight volumes collapse

    Soft demand pushes ocean spot rates to 'their lowest sustainable level'

    DHL and Expeditors in Q1: 'well, it could have been worse'

    MSC leads a standalone charge, but most carriers need their VSAs

    Ceva + Bolloré Logistics – in the name of Rodolphe Saadé

    Slow steaming can partially offset newbuilding surge, says consultant

    Shippers fear Indian cargo ruling will add to congestion at Chittagong

    Threat to freighters as parts shortages hobble airlines, manufacturers and MRO

    Earnings better than forecast for ONE's final quarter, despite slowdown

    CH Robinson's unfinished opera

    Evergreen eyes Europe trades with newbuilding splurge

    UAE port authority's new rule takes aim at carrier surcharges

    Booming auto export market sees ports full and orderbooks stretched

    Sanctioned AirBridgeCargo announces $167m losses for 2022

    Turkish Cargo and DHL Global Forwarding sign MoU to strengthen cooperation