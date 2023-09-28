B&H Worldwide further expands in Oceania with new presence in Brisbane

Jakub Ptacnik is new business development manager for B&H in Prague
PRESS RELEASE
BRISBANE, Australia: B&H Worldwide, the leading name in aerospace logistics has further expanded its operations in the Oceania region with the opening of a new office in Brisbane, Australia. Located close to the capital of Queensland state’s airport the new facility will enable the B&H team to be closer to both existing and new customers.
The Queensland state is a key growth area for aviation and its airport which is the largest in Australia by land size, is one of the main import and export points for the region. B&H’s specialist aerospace business is growing rapidly across the Oceania region and a third location in Australia will enable it to better serve customer demand.
The facility will be fully operational from 18th September 2023.
Says B&H Worldwide’s Head of Operations – Oceania, Colin Kaltner: “Being able to provide the B&H touch for our services is key to customer satisfaction. With more and more customer requests for us to have a presence in Brisbane this is the ideal time to open a new location to satisfy that demand. By improving our reach across Australia and investing in Brisbane, we are able to handle specialist aerospace logistics requirements to our own exacting standards”.
