Axel Herzhauser becomes new global managing director of WeFreight

FourKites 'management refresh' brings in new executives
FourKites has today announced additions to its senior leadership team in a bid “to maximise ...
Forwarder WeFreight announced today it had appointed Axel Herzhauser as its global managing director, based in Dubai, effective immediately.
WeFreight said: “With Axel at the helm, WeFreight is poised for a new chapter of growth and innovation… Under Axel’s leadership, WeFreight aims to enhance its global network, innovate in customer service and operational efficiency and accelerate its growth in the international freight and logistics market.”
Prior to joining WeFreight, Mr Herzhauser was regional MD Middle East and Africa at Ceva Logistics and has also worked in a variety of roles for companies including Ingram Micro, Teleplan, DB Schenker, Exel/DHL and Logwin, in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.
Mr Herzhauser succeed Ingo Kloepper, who is stepping down after less than three years. The company said: “Ingo played an important role in WeFreight’s development, and we thank him for his contribution and wish him well in the future.”
Ocean carriers are driving the rates race to the bottom – 'they're all at it'
CMA CGM Q3 profit plunges, and liners paint a grim picture of life in 2024
CMA CGM Air Cargo 'losing money' in a high-capacity weak-demand market
DSV staff on the radar – from Panalpina to a painful cycle
GRIs trigger Asia-Europe spot rate jump, but can carriers hold the line?
Cape Town loses Maersk/CMA CGM call as carriers battle port delays
Logistics firms unprepared for 'tsunami' of new emissions-reporting rules
Over 2,500 trucks queueing along Ukraine-Poland border
Viasea Shipping plans hydrogen-powered containerships
Flexport seals deal with WestJet to fill transpac freighters on the backhaul
The time to invest in air cargo is now – but there'll be no quick returns
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article