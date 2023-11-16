Axel Herzhauser becomes new global managing director of WeFreight

By Charlotte Goldstone 16/11/2023

Forwarder WeFreight announced today it had appointed Axel Herzhauser as its global managing director, based in Dubai, effective immediately.

WeFreight said: “With Axel at the helm, WeFreight is poised for a new chapter of growth and innovation… Under Axel’s leadership, WeFreight aims to enhance its global network, innovate in customer service and operational efficiency and accelerate its growth in the international freight and logistics market.”

Prior to joining WeFreight, Mr Herzhauser was regional MD Middle East and Africa at Ceva Logistics and has also worked in a variety of roles for companies including Ingram Micro, Teleplan, DB Schenker, Exel/DHL and Logwin, in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East.

Mr Herzhauser succeed Ingo Kloepper, who is stepping down after less than three years. The company said: “Ingo played an important role in WeFreight’s development, and we thank him for his contribution and wish him well in the future.”