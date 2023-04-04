Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Automating port terminals causes a domino effect, claims union

Port of Vancouver Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Site
Site of the Port of Vancouver's Roberts Bank Terminal 2.
By

New automated terminals create “an intensified competitive market” that forces existing local terminals to follow suit, a union has claimed.

The International Longshore Workers Union (ILWU), which has been locked in contract negotiations with representatives of the British Columbia Maritime Employers Association, sees automation as a key issue.

The talks have already stalled, with the union asking for arbitration through the US Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, which has appointed a mediator whose deliberations are due to start on 13 April.

The negotiations for a new five-year deal were expected to be protracted, but the rush to arbitration was unexpected. ILWU president Rob Ashton told The Loadstar: “We felt the parties needed help and thought ‘why wait for a year and a half when we can try to get it done sooner?’.”

Key to negotiations in California, where contract talks have been going for a year, and in Canada, is the development of automated terminals, which substantially cut the number of jobs for dockers, saving on salaries, but also cutting union influence.

Mr Ashton said: “If the federal government approves Terminal 2 at Roberts Bank, that will force the conventional terminals we to automate just to keep up,” something already seen in other regions, he added.

“We’ve seen that happen down in Long Beach, where one terminal automated and there’s been a waterfall effect. Now they have three, with a fourth a possibility.”

An ILWU study from 2019, the Prism report, shows automation results in around a 90% reduction of workers at a greenfield terminal, while a brownfield site would see a loss of up to 50% of the workforce.

Blue Alpha Capital’s John McCown discusses USWC contract talks on The Loadstar Podcast

And, on The Loadstar Podcast, Emily Stausbøll, market analyst at Xeneta, also has a view on the contract discussions.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    British Columbia Maritime Employers Association ILWU Canada International Warehouse & Longshoremen's Uniion Labour relations Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (VFPA)

    Most Read

    B: China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade

    Maersk 'on a journey' as it snaps up frozen foods logistics specialist

    ONE becomes joint-owner of Seaspan Corp in $11bn takeover

    Shippers pushed towards spot rates as contract negotiations stall

    Ceva reorg accelerates as rumours give way to action

    Marshall Islands in urgent talks with carriers after cargo is stranded by ban

    AirBridgeCargo to relaunch with Russian aircraft, amid legal wrangles

    It's a ‘crystal ball’ outlook for ocean carrier earnings this year

    Arbitration call as Canadian port labour negotiations go off the rails

    Lufthansa Cargo veteran Ashwin Bhat to take over as CEO

    United flies to the rescue of marooned critical Marshall Islands cargo

    Star performer Schenker still propping up Deutsche Bahn profitability

    Rhenus Air & Ocean snaps up Flexport's Florian Braun as COO

    Jittery US retailers remain cautious over their logistics commitments

    Wan Hai crushes quit rumours by boosting transpacific service

    EXCLUSIVE: Top VP pushed at CH Robinson Europe